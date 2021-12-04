QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s payout ratio is currently 52.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in QIWI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,399,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QIWI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in QIWI by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 152,036 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in QIWI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in QIWI by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 123,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

