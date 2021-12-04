Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132.49 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. Quant has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $132.49 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $195.34 or 0.00398133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $766.79 or 0.01562834 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.