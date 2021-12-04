Quark Trading 80.8% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Quark has a market capitalization of $900,874.90 and approximately $177.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 80.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,296,419 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

