Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in November

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

QTRHF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRHF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.