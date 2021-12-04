Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

