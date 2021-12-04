QuickSwap (QUICK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.98 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $279.11 or 0.00572737 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $91.30 million and $20.98 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.84 or 0.08240626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00064725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,184.34 or 0.98875726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002636 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.