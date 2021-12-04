R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

