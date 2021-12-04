R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 232.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 133,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $185.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.76.

