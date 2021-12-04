R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.99 Million

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce sales of $399.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.60 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $328.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 801,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,120. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.70.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

