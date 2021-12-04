Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases £23,725 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($24.80) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($30,996.86).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($25.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.94. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434 ($18.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,956.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,920.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.35) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

