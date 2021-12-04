Raymond James Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $68.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

