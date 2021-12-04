Raymond James Raises BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 64.04% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BOX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BOX by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 942,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

