Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,547 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.