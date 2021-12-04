Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

NYSE:HUM opened at $421.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.58. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

