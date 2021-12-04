Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,033 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,026,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

