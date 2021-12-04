Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $675,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 750 shares of company stock worth $18,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.