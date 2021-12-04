Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $102.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

