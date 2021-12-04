Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 661 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after buying an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

NYSE FRC opened at $206.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average of $200.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.