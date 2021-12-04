Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

RYN stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

