RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROLL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.67.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

