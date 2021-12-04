Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

REAX stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Real Brokerage by 280.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

