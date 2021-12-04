Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $135.05

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.05 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.62). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 40,485 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £190.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £50,169.16 ($65,546.33).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

