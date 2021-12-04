RedHill Biopharma Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.20). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of RDHL opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.73. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.