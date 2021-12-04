Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after buying an additional 91,474 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,516. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $794.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $794.53 and a 200-day moving average of $807.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

