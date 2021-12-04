Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.05%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.