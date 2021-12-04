Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.59.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $635.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

