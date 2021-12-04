RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 867,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.02. The company had a trading volume of 527,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

