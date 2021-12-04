renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $737.61 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $47,883.59 or 0.99949600 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $737.61 million and $34.98 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00238606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,404 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

