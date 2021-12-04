Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Cap of $961.75 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $961.75 million and $130.71 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00010627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00238617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,719,841 coins and its circulating supply is 183,095,934 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

