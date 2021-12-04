Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100,433.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $112,867.18 and approximately $100,433.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.67 or 0.08397087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,465.75 or 0.98405098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,249,264 coins and its circulating supply is 361,450,501 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

