Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.46

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $26.27. Renren shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 97,611 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renren during the second quarter worth $313,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renren during the second quarter worth $205,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renren during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Renren by 39.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

