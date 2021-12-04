Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $1,491,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

