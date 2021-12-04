Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) versus Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Financial Comparison

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24% Galaxy Gaming 15.31% -11.34% 8.61%

84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and Galaxy Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 8.24 -$2.21 million $0.12 31.42

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galaxy Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reservoir Media and Galaxy Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.83%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Galaxy Gaming on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

