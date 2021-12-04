ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $616,416.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00.

On Friday, October 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00.

RMD opened at $254.78 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.81 and a 200-day moving average of $257.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

