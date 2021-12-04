Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CTO Neal Fenzi Sells 9,025 Shares

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CTO Neal Fenzi sold 9,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $17,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neal Fenzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Neal Fenzi sold 976 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $2,293.60.

Resonant stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

