Reviewing Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) & SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

94.8% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63% SBA Communications 13.09% -5.99% 3.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and SBA Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 10.16 $52.62 million $0.50 67.98 SBA Communications $2.08 billion 18.34 $24.10 million $2.63 132.58

Healthcare Trust of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SBA Communications. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 10 3 0 2.23 SBA Communications 0 1 13 1 3.00

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $32.10, indicating a potential downside of 5.56%. SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $378.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.55%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 260.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Healthcare Trust of America on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.