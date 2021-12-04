Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

