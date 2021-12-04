Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canaan by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 4.46.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Canaan Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.