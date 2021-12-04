Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $377,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Progressive by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Progressive by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Progressive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

