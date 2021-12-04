Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $450,000 in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,404 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

