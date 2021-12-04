Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOV. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on LOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 27,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,753,825 shares of company stock worth $4,515,847 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOV stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Research analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

