Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

