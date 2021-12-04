Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 631.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 631.33 ($8.25).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of LON RMV traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 738 ($9.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 772.20 ($10.09).

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,796,660.02).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

