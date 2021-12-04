Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 2220270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $669.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

