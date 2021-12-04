RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 16,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 165,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

