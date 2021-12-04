Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIL opened at $43.33 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

