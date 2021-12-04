Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

