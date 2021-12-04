Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $175.31 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.28.

