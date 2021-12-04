RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.95

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 2549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after buying an additional 567,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.