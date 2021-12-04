RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 8,364 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

